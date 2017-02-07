Ahead of UP Polls, Subramanian Swamy says "Ram Mandir will be built through legal process"

New Delhi: Elucidating on his recent remarks on the contentious issue of the construction of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly polls in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday taunted the Congress Party of finding lacunae in everything they say and do.

He further asserted on the construction of the Ram Temple and said it will be built through legal process."I am not even demanding an immediate hearing because the elections are going on. Only after March 11, I`ll go to the Supreme Court and ask for a fresh date to argue this matter. These people have a problem if we raise it or if we don't. You cannot satisfy these people. We are doing what the people want," Swamy told ANI.

"We have been raising it since the beginning and have never said it's for elections. We are only saying that this is before the court and we'll do it through the court. You cannot tell us that just because elections are there, we'll stop talking about everything. We are only saying that we will build Ram Temple through the legal process. And the legal process is going on. I am a party in it," he added.

Earlier, the Congress had moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that BJP leaders Keshav Prasad Maurya and Swamy had made remarks in order to solicit votes in the name of religion and demanded a stern action against the saffron party.

The grand old party had complained that statements made by Maurya and Swamy were defying the instructions issued by the ECI.Swamy has on many occasions advocated for a Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh and said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost the polls when he abandoned the temple issue.

There was something for everyone when the BJP released its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly. It quoted the saffron party will explore all possibilities within the purview of the Constitution to construct a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The reiteration of the construction of the temple drew flak from the BJP's political competitors with the Congress alleging that the party is cashing in on the issue.

Amidst all this, Swamy had expressed his happiness over the inclusion of the Ram Temple in the manifesto and said that he would seek a day-to-day hearing on the issue once the elections conclude in the states.