AIMPLB to hold emergency meet ahead of tabling of triple talaq bill in Parliament

NEW DELHI: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday ahead of the tabling of a bill, that makes triple talaq a punishable offence, in the Parliament.

The meeting by the non-government organisation will be held in Lucknow.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will table the bill in the parliament next week.

'The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017' will be tabled in parliament next week and the draft of the bill has been circulated.

After the Supreme Court declared the practice of instant divorce 'void, illegal and unconstitutional', the Narendra Modi Cabinet on December 15 approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq illegal.

The draft bill says that "any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal".

There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and fine for violators. The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance.

It also has a provision for the divorcee Muslim women to have the custody of their minor children.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, a married Muslim woman shall be entitled to custody of her minor children in the event of pronouncement of talaq by her husband, in such manner as may be determined by the Magistrate," the draft bill says.