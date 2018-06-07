हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akhilesh did nothing even in SP strongholds, says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that in his entire tenure Akhilesh Yadav had provided power connections to only 525 villages, while his government had in a small time of one year taken electricity to 1,051 villages.

File photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a scathing attack on his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav, saying the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief had failed in implementing the government's pro-poor schemes.

Addressing a public rally in the Yadav stronghold of Mainpuri, the CM said while in the last year of the SP government no houses were constructed under the Prime Minister's housing scheme, in the last one year 577 houses had been made under the BJP regime.

"During the five-year SP government, only 500 houses were constructed," he pointed out.

Adityanath said in his entire tenure, Akhilesh Yadav had provided power connections to only 525 villages, while his government had in a small time of one year taken electricity to 1,051 villages.

Similarly, he said under the community wedding scheme of the state government, only 1,627 poor families had benefited, while in the one-year rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this number had gone up to 2,320.

The Chief Minister later reviewed the law and order situation in the district. He also presided over a "Chaupal" under the party's Gram Swaraj Mission and interacted with villagers in an attempt to know their problems and get a first-hand account of the reach of government schemes at the ground level.

"People from among you have done nothing for you. There had not been a single loan waiver in Mainpuri in 2017, while in the last one year we have waived off loans of 38,001 farmers of the district," 46-year-old Adityanath.

He also warned officials that he would not tolerate any laxity with regard to welfare and people-oriented schemes rolled out by his government.
 

