Akhilesh govt playing with aspirations of youth for political gains: PM Narendra Modi

Badaun: Launching a scathing attack at the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Uttar Pradesh government is playing with aspirations of youth of the state for political gains.

"Akhilesh Yadav government is playing with the aspirations of youth for its political gains. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has been sheltering the criminals and goons in the state," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally in Badaun.

Targeting Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Prime Minister further questioned the `poor` development in Badaun.

"Budaun is among 100 backward districts. I had heard about Budaun when I was in Gujarat. What is the reason that fruits of development could not be able to reach this land under the regime of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party," the Prime Minister added.

Further cornering the opposition for criticising government`s demonetisation move, the Prime minister said that all the political parties came together against him as soon as he took action against corruption.

Training his gun at the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister yesterday said that the truth of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will be exposed on March 11 when the results of the elections will be declared.

Condemning the incident of imprisoning BJP workers, the Prime Minister had also said that the Samajwadi Party is misusing law for its own benefit.

"Is the government used like this? BJP workers were forcibly imprisoned. Who misuses law for its personal motive?" he said.