Akhilesh-led SP releases list of campaigners for UP polls, Shivpal Yadav left out

Lucknow: The tussle within the Yadav clan is far from over. Shivpal Yadav, who was engaged in a bitter war with his nephew and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, has been left out of star campaigners' list of Samajwadi Party for the state assembly elections 2017.

Akhilesh-led SP today released list of 40 campaigners for upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

SP last week released the first list of 192 candidates for the upcoming UP Assembly Elections 2017.

Interestingly, Akhilesh's warring uncle, Shivpal Yadav has been given an election ticket to contest from Jaswantnagar constituency.

Shivpal Yadav, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh's younger brother was in the centre of a bitter feud in Uttar Pradesh' first family.

The Election Commission had given the symbol 'Bicycle' to the faction headed by Akhilesh Yadav, recognising it as the Samajwadi Party, which came as a major boost to the Chief Minister ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

