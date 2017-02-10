Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi to release Common Minimum Programme tomorrow

Lucknow: Taking a step further to consolidate their alliance, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will tomorrow release a joint list of ten commitments to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The two leaders will together release the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) here, Congress leader Satyadev Tripathi said.

Some of the promises made by Gandhi during his state-wide Kisan Yatra will figure in the Common Minimum Programme, he said.

The 10-point commitment will include loan waiver of farmers and reduction of power tariff for them, a long time demand of Congress. Law and order, and development issues will also be included in the CMP, sources in the party said.

Both the parties have already released their manifestos.

Compulsions of realpolitik made Samajwadi Party and Congress seal a pre-poll pact last month to contest the UP Assembly elections together and thwart BJP's attempt to storm back to power after 15 years.

While SP will have the lion's share of 298 of 403 seats, Congress will contest the remaining 105.