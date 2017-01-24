Akhilesh Yadav begins UP polls campaign from Sultanpur, says 'cycle' to win this time

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav kicked-off the Samajwadi Party election campaign as he addressed a rally at Sultanpur on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh took to the air from Lucknow's La Martiniere ground for Sultanpur to begin his poll campaign for crucial state assembly elections.

"The Uttar Pradesh people have decided that the 'cycle wala' will win this time," Akhilesh Yadav said.

"The Samajwadi Party government has launched a number of schemes to benefit the poor including helpline numbers for women in distress, ambulance services etc," he said.

Taking a dig on the Bharatiya Janata Party, the new Samajwadi Party president said, "They gave the slogan 'Ache din', but where are these good days."

"This year, the union budget will copy Samajwadi party's flagship sceme," he said.