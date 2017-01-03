Akhilesh Yadav is Samajwadi Party president, UP polls will be fought under his leadership: Ram Gopal Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party member Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was the party president and the upcoming Assembly Elections will be fought under his leadership.

While the tussle between two factions -- led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh -- to gain control of the ruling Samajwadi Party in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh goes on, Ram Gopal said the issue of the election symbol `cycle` will be decided by the Election Commission of India.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that no compromise is going to happen in the SP and both the factions have stated their stand before the EC, which will have the final word.

`Cycle`, the election symbol of SP, today formally came under dispute with UP CM's camp led by Ram Gopal telling the Election Commission that the party is "actually" headed by him now and not its founder Mulayam Singh.

Ram Gopal Yadav, KP Nanda, Naresh Agrawal, Abhishek Mishra and Akshay Yadav went to the Election Commission office.

Yesterday, Mulayam himself drove down to Nirvachan Sadan, the EC headquarters, to inform the poll watchdog that he continues to head the party and the decision to anoint his son Akhilesh as its president by the rival faction was unconstitutional as per the SP constitution.

The ruling SP in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday split down the middle with the faction headed by Akhilesh removing Mulayam Singh Yadav as party chief and appointing him in his place at a convention in which the group claimed support of the majority of legislators and district units.

On a day of face paced developments, the two sides engaged in mutual recriminatory expulsions with the convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav removing Akhilesh's warring uncle Shivpal Yadav as state party chief, and showing the door to "outsider" Amar Singh, who has been blamed for the feud in the Yadav clan.

Mualyam retorted by again expelling his cousin Ram Gopal for six years along with national vice president Kiranmoy Kiranmoy Nanda, who chaired the convention, and general secretary Naresh Agarwal for taking part in it.Agarwal for taking part in it.

43-year-old Akhilesh was "unanimously" crowned the SP president as Ram Gopal moved a proposal to make Mulayam, the founder president of SP, the party patron at the convention, where the CM's faction claimed that over 200 of the party's 229 MLAs, around 30 MLCs, besides majority of office bearers of district units were present.

The Akhilesh camp also named a new state unit chief in place of Shivpal Yadav and sacked Amar Singh, who the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has repeatedly dubbed a "Akhilesh camp also named a new state unit chief in place of Shivpal Yadav and sacked Amar Singh, who the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has repeatedly dubbed a "dalal".

The open rebellion prompted Mulayam Singh to again sack Ram Gopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party. Both Ram Gopal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav had been sacked on Friday too but were taken back a day later.