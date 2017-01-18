Akhilesh Yadav issues order to re-induct nine expelled Samajwadi Party leaders

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday issued an order to re-induct nine expelled Samajwadi Party leaders into the party.

A day after the Election Commission ruling came in his favour, the newly appointed Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav went to seek the blessings of his father and party founder Mulayam Singh at latter's residence on Tuesday.

A NDTV report claimed tat during the father-son's meeting, a list was handed over to Akhilesh by his father which contained the names of most indispensable leaders of the party which are to be fielded in the upcoming assembly elections across the state.

Interestingly, the list excluded the name of Shivpal Yadav - Mulayam's younger brother and a powerful figure in the party, claimed NDTV.

Though Shivpal, who has been in the centre of a bitter power tussle with Akhilesh, found no mention in that list, his son Aditya's name appeared among the probable candidates suggested by none other than the party patriarch himself, which ''can't be overlooked.''

According to the report, the list contains the name of at least 38 candidates which Akhilesh has been asked to field in the upcoming elections. Akhilesh has been asked to field in the upcoming elections.

It is to be noted that Shivpal, who was in the centre of a bitter feud in Uttar Pradesh' first family, recently confirmed that despite the poll pane's ruling in favour of his nephew, he plans to contest the crucial assembly polls in the state, due next month.

"I will fight the elections," Shivpal Yadav was quoted as saying by NDTV.