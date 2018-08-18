Akhilesh Yadav shares old wedding photo as he reminisces Atal Bihari Vajpayee

NEW DELHI: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared an old photo of his wedding with wife Dimple Yadav in which former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee can be seen blessing the couple.

Akhilesh Yadav was married to Dimple in November 1999.

The young SP leader took to Twitter to share the image and also expressed his thoughts about the iconic BJP leader who died on Thursday evening after a prolonged illness.

"Late Atal ji raised politics above party politics, taught us to stay unrelenting about party principles and personal philosophy, whenever politics strayed off course, he showed the right way, taught us to seek out friendship with other nations. With Atal ji's passing, the world of Indian politics and literature has lost a prominent voice. Silent salutation!" Akhilesh tweeted.

स्व. अटल जी ने राजनीति को दलगत राजनीति से ऊपर उठाया, सदैव अपने दल के सिद्धांतों व अपने दर्शन पर अडिग रहना सिखाया, जब भी राजनीति भटकी उसको सही मार्ग दिखाया, विदेशों से मित्रता का पाठ पढ़ाया. अटल जी का जाना भारतीय राजनीति एवं साहित्यिक जगत के मुखरित स्वर का मौन हो जाना है. मौन नमन! pic.twitter.com/1w4EOgr9qG — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 17, 2018

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was cremated with full state honours at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in Delhi on Friday evening. Tens of thousands of people, including top national and international leaders, joined the final procession and paid tributes.

The three-time former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna award recipient died after a prolonged illness on Thursday evening. The 93-year-old BJP stalwart breathed his last at 5.05 PM at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and the entire Union Cabinet joined to take part in the final procession.

Later, the tricolour that was wrapped around Vajpayee`s body was removed and given to granddaughter Niharika, after which the body was handed over to the family for last rites.

Vajpayee`s adopted daughter Namita Bhattacharya, accompanied with Niharika, performed the last rites. Namita lit the funeral pyre amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns and firing of a 21-gun salute by soldiers.

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu led a galaxy of political leaders cutting across party lines to bid a tearfull adieu to the former PM.