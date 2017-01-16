Akhilesh Yadav takes Mulayam's blessings, tweets 'cycle chalti jayegi...aage badhti jayegi'
New Delhi: Elated over being allotted the 'cycle' symbol by the Election Commission, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said he would fight the upcoming Assembly Elections in the name of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The Election Commission today recognised the faction led by Akhilesh Yadav as the Samajwadi Party and allotted it the 'cycle' symbol, dealing a huge blow to Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The decision came less than a month before the staggered Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election starts on February 11.
After the EC gave it order, the Chief Minister immediately headed to the house of his father and party founder Mulayam Singh.
News agency ANI quoted sources as saying that Akhilesh Yadav took his father's blessings.
The UP CM also tweeted his pictures with father Mulayam and wrote: "cycle chalti jayegi...aage badhti jayegi."
Also Read: After losing 'cycle' to son Akhilesh, what will be Mulayam's next move?
Meanwhile, a beaming Ramgopal Yadav, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote Akhilesh Yadav back to power in the coming election.
"This is a just decision," he told the media. "The Election Commission will get the blessings of crores of people of Uttar Pradesh."
The decision triggered wild celebrations among Akhilesh supporters in Lucknow.
Also Read: After Akhilesh gets 'cycle', Samajwadi Party set to form allaince with Congress, RLD
This is what Akhilesh tweeted:
साइकिल चलती जायेगी...आगे बढ़ती जायेगी... pic.twitter.com/DjFzr2DtrK
— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 16, 2017
The Samajwadi Party formally split on January 1 when the Akhilesh faction ousted Mulayam Singh as its President.
Both factions then petitioned the Election Commission to allot it the 'cycle' symbol.
After some two weeks of bitter fighting, the poll panel -- which heard both versions for hours on Friday -- on Monday voted in favour of Akhilesh Yadav.
Mulayam Singh, who has lost the support of the majority in the party, had been desperate to hold on to the symbol which he picked long ago.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 24 dead after boat carrying 40 capsizes in river Ganga in Patna; many still missing
- My father wanted me to be a man of character: Navjot Singh Siddhu
- Dr Subhash Chandra Show: What characteristics define a true leader?
- Tourists flock to Manali as snowfall takes a short break
- Is Akhilesh Yadav overlooking Muslims as Mulayam Singh alleged?
- Abhishek Bachchan reveals the moment when Aishwarya Rai said 'yes' to him
- India vs England, 1st ODI: As it happened...
- India vs England, Pune ODI: MS Dhoni still the boss; convinces Virat Kohli with spot on DRS call — WATCH
- India vs England, 1st ODI: Ravichandran Aswhin steals the show with huge six — WATCH
- Petrol price hiked by 42 paisa per litre, diesel by Rs 1.03 a litre
Top Videos
-
DNA: Why did Navjot Singh Sidhu call BJP 'Kaikeyi’, Congress ‘Kaushalya’?
-
Is Akhilesh Yadav overlooking Muslims as Mulayam Singh alleged?
-
Akhilesh Yadav emerges victorious; Ramgopal Yadav hints towards alliance with Congress
-
38-year-old arrested for ‘raping’ minors in Delhi; assaulted over 600 girls