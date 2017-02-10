Akhilesh Yadav taunts PM Narendra Modi, says 'Wo mann ki baat karte hain, hum kaam ki baat karte hain'
Lucknow: In yet another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took pot shots on the BJP leader and said he is good at making promises but never fulfils them.
Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, the young Chief Minister said, ''Wo mann ki baat karte hain, hum kaam ki baat karte hain.''
"Be cautious of people who do 'mann ki baat'. We have been told that people who do that know that 'mann' is 'chanchal'. The Samajwadi Party talks with the heart." Akhilesh said in another sardonic remark.
SP national president also accused the PM of making false promises.
The reactions from UP CM came shortly after the much-awaited road show by him and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi was cancelled due to the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.
Ravidas - a patron saint of the downtrodden - belonged to the Hindu holy city of Varanasi.
After stitching together a poll alliance between the Samajawdi Party (SP) and Congress for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the two leaders have taken out well-attended road shows in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra.
