close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Akhilesh Yadav vs Mulayam Singh: This is how Twitteratis reacted to Samajwadi Party family feud

By Ankita Bhandari | Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 02:01
Akhilesh Yadav vs Mulayam Singh: This is how Twitteratis reacted to Samajwadi Party family feud

Lucknow: The crisis within the Samajwadi Party further escalated as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was on Sunday elected as the party president whereas SP national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav was once again expelled from the party for six years by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The national executive Party meeting convened by Ram Gopal Yadav was also termed unconstitutional today by party president Mulayam Singh. 

Here, we take a look at how Twitteratis are reacting to the family drama going on in Yadav clan:

"Yadav daily soap continues: expel today revoke tomo. Family dynasts @yadavakhilesh & @OfficeOfRG deserve each other, India deserves neither."

AAP leader Ashutosh said, "Development in SP is warning to MODI. BJP is waiting its own Akhilesh Yadav. Modi is finishing BJP like Mulayam did to SP."

- "People watching Akhilesh Yadav vs Mulayam Singh Yadav fighting for Samajwadi Party title" 

- "Now Netaji shld understand tht not he but Akhilesh is the ldr of the party. Whn he is no longer the leader hw can he expel me @bala3047"

- "After doing a Kejriwal (party infighting), Akhilesh did a Rahul (blamed MMS for failures) as well as Modi (Advani to margarshak). Respect."

- "Mainstream media commenttors on Friday: Expulsion will benefit Akhilesh. Today: Recall will benefit Akhilesh. Something wrong no?"

- " Akhilesh's expulsion was like a Goa plan. Everyone knew it was going to get cancelled yet they took interest in it."

- " Mulayam Singh's new year party will be called Sonburn."

- "I don't think Rahul Gandhi cares as to whether Akhilesh Yadav gets the bicycle, or Mulayam does. As long as he gets the tricycle."

- "​Mulayam expels #AkhileshYadav from his party. Mulayam Singh Yadav is the father that everyone wanted Sonia Gandhi to be."

- Mulayam Singh expelled Akhilesh from the party, last time something like dis happened was when SRK expelled Shrish Kunder from a party.

First Published: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 02:01

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.