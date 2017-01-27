Akhilesh Yadav will not contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Samajwadi Party leader

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav will not contest the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Speaking to news agency ANI, SP leader Ravidas Mehrotra said, Akhilesh Yadav has told the party members that he would not contest the UP Elections 2017 from any seat, as he remains a MLC till 2018.

Capping days of feverish parleys, Congress and Samajwadi Party forged an alliance to contest the UP Assembly polls together, with the ruling party leaving 105 of the 403 seats for its alliance partner.

SP will contest 298 seats under the arrangement.

Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday kicked off the Samajwadi Party's election campaign by promising to provide better living conditions if he was re-elected.

In his first public meeting after a bitter feud with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav said his party had fulfilled all promises made in the 2012 manifesto.