All Kasganj houses have AK 47, claims BJP MLA as govt probes if incident was 'pre-planned'

New Delhi: BJP MLA Raja Singh on Wednesday urged the authorities to check every house in strife-torn Kasganj claiming that AK 47 will be found in each of them.

"You live in India and Tiranga invokes a feeling of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in you, it means anti-nationals have increased. To prevent incidents from happening again, Yogi ji must take action. I request the area should be checked, you'll find AK 47 in all the houses," BJP MLA from Hyderabad's Goshamahal constituency said, as per ANI.

Meanwhile, the prime accused in the murder of Chandan Gupta in Kasganj was arrested on Wednesday. "Saleem, the main accused, has been nabbed," IG, Aligarh range, Sanjeev Gupta said.

Saleem and his two brothers, Naseem and Waseem, were accused of killing 22-year-old college student, police officials said. The killing had led to further violence last week.

At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after Gupta died of gunshot wounds. Communal clashes occurred in the town following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.

"Saleem has admitted that he had opened fire at Chandan," IG Sanjeev Gupta claimed.

While Saleem was hiding in Kasganj, his two accused brothers were yet to be traced, police officials said. Kasganj SP Piyush Srivastava said notices pertaining to attachment of properties of the accused were pasted outside their houses.

On the other hand, the UP government has sent a report to the Union Home Ministry on the violence and steps taken to control it.

The state government's report contains details about the arrests made by the UP Police and circumstances leading to the death of Chandan Gupta, an official said in New Delhi, PTI reported.

The state government has conveyed that the police were investigating the case and all facts were being ascertained to know if the violence was pre-planned, he added.

