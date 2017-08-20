Allahabad: Essay competition winner takes charge as SHO for one day

Allahabad: Allahabad's Saumya Dubey, Class 10 student, on Sunday took charge as the Station House Officer (SHO) for a day, after winning an essay competition on 'A society without police'.

After taking charge, Saumya interacted with the police officials and came to know about how the police work at stations and also about the problems being faced by them.

Saumya was given charge of the SHO at the Civil Lines Police Station after she bagged the first position in the essay writing competition organised by the police department at the auditorium of the Reserve Police Line on August 8.

She was also felicitated by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Allahabad, Anand Kulkarni, on Independence day.

A total of 25 children from different prestigious schools had participated in the essay writing competition on the topic titled "A society without police".

Apart from Saumya, Parimal Agarwal of Boys High School and College and Marindra Nath of Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidhya Mandir, who bagged second and third positions respectively, were sent to the Khuldabad and the Cantt. Police Station to know more about the working style of police stations.