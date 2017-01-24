Allahabad HC stays UP govt's order to include 17 sub-castes in Scheduled Caste category
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 15:34
Lucknow: In a setback for Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed Uttar Pradesh government's government's order to include 17 sub-castes in the Scheduled Caste category.
A Cabinet meeting presided over by UP CM Akhilesh Yadav in December cleared the proposal to include Kahar, Kashyap, Kewat, Nishad, Bind, Bhar, Prajapati, Rajbhar, Batham, Gaur, Tura, Majhi, Mallah, Kumhar, Dheemar and Machua sub-castes in the Scheduled Caste category.
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati had then termed the Samajwadi Party government's assent to include 17 Other Backward Castes in the Scheduled Castes (SC) list as a "mere drama".
First Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 14:21
