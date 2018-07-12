हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Allahabad

Allahabad shocker: Man caught on camera trying to kill woman with burning LPG cylinder

The incident, which took place in the Kydganj locality of the Allahabad city, was caught on the CCTV camera installed on the road.

Allahabad shocker: Man caught on camera trying to kill woman with burning LPG cylinder
Play

ALLAHABAD: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly tried to kill a woman with a burning LPG cylinder in the Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

In the viral video footage of the shocking incident, the man who has been identified as Aftaab can be seen running after the woman carrying a burning LPG cylinder.

The woman, wearing a green salwar-kameez, can also be seen running to save herself, in the video.  

The woman, however, managed to save her life.

It has now come to light that the middle-aged woman whose name is Usmana Ansari had given her house to Aftaab on rent nearly three years back.

Since Aftaab was not paying the house rent, the woman was upset and had been putting pressure on him to vacate the house.      

In order to teach her a lesson, Aftaab tried to scare the woman with a burning LPG cylinder.

Thankfully, the highly inflammable LPG cylinder did not explode and a major tragedy was averted.

Though the video of the incident has now gone viral, no arrest has been made in this connection as yet.

Tags:
Allahabadburning LPG cylinder viral videoKydganj localityUttar Pradesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close