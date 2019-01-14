हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Alliance with BSP will work only till Akhilesh Yadav continues to kneel before Mayawati: SP MLA

Samajwadi Party MLA from Sirsaganj Hariom Yadav on Sunday voiced his dissent on the decision alleging Mayawati's dominance in the alliance.

LUCKNOW: Announcing the alliance, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati had exuded confidence that the tie-up is for good. However, it seems that other leaders of the party do not share the same enthusiasm towards the alliance.

Samajwadi Party MLA from Sirsaganj Hariom Yadav on Sunday voiced his dissent on the decision alleging Mayawati's dominance in the alliance. The MLA claimed that the alliance will continue only till Akhilesh does what Mayawati tells him to do. "The alliance will not be successful. It will work only till the SP chief follows what the BSP chief says and till the time he keeps kneeling before him," he said.

He also added that when the alliance could not work with a person like Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) at the helm, how will it work between Mayawati and Akhilesh. 

An anti-BJP alliance formed by the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had last week announced that the two parties will contest on 38 seats each. While it reserved two seats for other smaller allies, it decided not to contest in Gandhi bastions Raebareli and Amethi.

