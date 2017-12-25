Anna Hazare to campaign for farmers

Sambhal: Social activist and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on Sunday announced he would be starting a "peaceful protest" from March 23, 2018, for bringing an improvement in the conditions of farmers in the nation.

"We will start a peaceful protest from March 23 next year in Delhi. I have toured nine states till now and urged everyone to join me," Anna Hazare told ANI.

He added the protest was for the sake of the farmers as they were in a pitiable condition.

"The protest is going to take place all over the nation; so people need not just come to Delhi itself," said Anna.

He further said the protest would be peaceful and there would be no ounce of violence.