Vivek Tiwari

Apple executive Vivek Tiwari died due to gunshot injury: Post-mortem report

Vivek Tiwari's post-mortem report demolishes the 'self-defence' theory given by the accused police constable.

Apple executive Vivek Tiwari died due to gunshot injury: Post-mortem report
Play

LUCKNOW: Amid intense politics over the tragic killing of  Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, who was shot dead by policemen on September 29 in Lucknow, the post-mortem report has revealed that he died due to a gunshot on the left side of the chin.

Vivek Tiwari's post-mortem report also demolishes the 'self-defence' theory given by the accused police constable.

The autopsy report establishes that Tiwari died due to a gunshot injury and not due to the accident.

The accused cop, in his defence, had claimed that Vivek died after his car collided with a pillar, a few metres away from the shooting spot, as he tried to escape.

The report also revealed the bullet was fired from the front at point-blank range.

Tiwari's female colleague, who was in the car with him at the time of the incident, had earlier claimed that the cops shot at him point-blank through the car's windshield. 

The cops had, however, claimed that they shot at Vivek in self-defence as he was trying to reverse his car after trying to ram it into their bike.

Vivek Tiwari, an employee with multinational technology company Apple, was shot dead by policemen in Lucknow last week on Saturday. His killing raised questions about the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government's ability to handle law and order situation in the state.

A second FIR was filed in the case on Monday naming the two policemen as accused. 

The FIR was filed after Vivek Tiwari's family demanded that they be made complainants in the case. Earlier, the first FIR was filed against unknown persons by Vivek's woman colleague, who was travelling with him at the time of the murder.

The Uttar Pradesh Police later fired the two accused policemen involved in the incident. 

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also constituted to probe Tiwari's killing.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Vivek's wife Kalpana, brother-in-law Vishnu and daughters at his office in Lucknow on Monday. 

Adityanath promised all possible help to Vivek's family. 

The Chief Minister also offered Rs 25 lakh in compensation, fixed deposit worth Rs 5 lakh each for Vivek's daughter and mother as well as accommodation for the family.

