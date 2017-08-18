Army's help sought for flood relief in UP

Lucknow: The current spell of floods in Uttar Pradesh has claimed 36 lives, especially in eastern parts of the state pounded by incessant rains, prompting authorities to seek the Army's help for relief and rescue operations, officials said today.

With 22 of the 75 districts bearing the brunt of flood fury, the Army's assistance has been sought in around six worst-hit districts, including Gorakhpur and Siddharthnagar, they said.

According to a report of the disaster management department of the state, nearly 14.5 lakh people were hit in 2,013 villages.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today undertook an aerial survey of the worst-affected areas in Balrampur and Siddhartnagar districts to take stock of the situation.

He directed the officials to ensure airdropping of food packets in case the marooned areas were inaccessible even by boats.

"All arrangements must be made to provide succour to the needy," he said, and warned that there should be no laxity in flood relief and rescue works.

Instructing the officials to prepare a workplan to deal with floods which are an annual feature, the chief minister said no leave will be sanctioned to officials and employees in the affected districts.

The government is very sensitive towards the plight of the people hit by floods and there will be no laxity in extending them all possible help, he said in Balrampur.

Three more deaths have been reported since yesterday taking the toll this season to 36, the flood report said, adding that 646 flood outposts have been set up and 209 relief camps were operational in which 19,564 people have taken shelter.

Besides, 49,034 people have been shifted to safer places with the help of NDRF and PAC personnel.

Reports from Gorakhpur said movement of traffic on the Gorakhpur-Sonauli road towards Nepal has come to a standstill with the waters of the Rohin river inundating Maniram township and the national highway.

District Magistrate Rajiv Rautela has ordered closure of all schools up to Class 12 till tomorrow and sought help of the Army in relief and rescue operations.

After the authorities undertook works to plug the breach in the embankment on the Rohin river in the Campierganj area in Gorakhpur two days ago to prevent water from entering the city, another breach was noticed this morning leading to panic.

Teams of the NDRF are providing food and drinking water to the affected people with the help of 169 boats.

A report from Bahraich said that with Ghaghra and Saryu rising continuously for the past four days, villages in Mahsi, Nanpara and Kaiserganj townships have been hit hard and 11 lives have been lost in the district.

In Barabanki, about 50 metres of the Elgin-Charsandi embankment has been submerged affecting eight villages.

According to a report from Siddhartnagar, the relief and rescue operations have gained momentum with IAF choppers assisting in evacuating people from the affected areas.

According to a Central Water Commission report, Rapti at Balrampur, Bansi (Siddhartnagar), Rigauli and Birdghat (Gorakhpur), Budhi Rapti river at Kakrahi and Uska Bazar (Siddhartnagar), Rohin river at Trimohanighat (Maharajganj) and Quano at Chandradeep ghat (Gonda) were flowing above the red mark.

Ghaghra is flowing well above the danger mark at Ayodhya, Elgin Bridge (Barabanki) and Turtipar (Ballia) and Sharda is also flowing above the red mark at Palia Kalan (Kheri), it added.