At least 18 killed as under-construction flyover collapses in Varanasi; many feared trapped under debris

Varanasi/Lucknow: A portion of an under-construction flyover near the railway station collapsed in Varanasi on Tuesday, killing at least 18 persons. Eighteen bodies have been recovered from the Varanasi flyover collapse site, UP Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told PTI in Lucknow.

Some vehicles, including a bus, were crushed in the collapse, officials further told the news agency, adding that at least three persons had been rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Many are feared to be trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are on.

5 teams of NDRF deployed for rescue operation , at Varanasi,UP where under construction Fly over collapsed. — NDRF (@NDRFHQ) May 15, 2018

3 victims rescued @ Varanasi flyover collapse site so far by NDRF teams — NDRF (@NDRFHQ) May 15, 2018

The Uttar Pradesh Bridge Construction Corporation was constructing the 2261-metre-long bridge at a cost of Rs 129 crore. The span which fell was laid barely three months ago.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up a three-member committee to probe the flyover collapse. He announced a Rs five lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs two lakh to the seriously injured. The CM also directed the district administration and PWD officials to take all necessary steps for relief and rescue operations.

Committee has been setup to investigate the incident. Govt will give a compensation of Rupees Five lakh each to the families of the deceased. The committee will give the report in 15 days: Keshav Prasad Maurya on Varanasi under-construction flyover collapse incident (file pic) pic.twitter.com/COz7hbGFIR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2018

After being held responsible for today's incident,Chief Project Manager HC Tiwari, Project Manager KR Sudan, Assistant Engineer Rajesh Singh & engineer Lal Chand have been suspended with immediate effect: UP Dy CM KP Maurya on Varanasi under-construction flyover collapse incident pic.twitter.com/KfTi5GFjBJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha and Yogi, expressed grief over the deaths.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected," the PM tweeted.

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2018

I spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ji regarding the situation due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. The UP Government is monitoring the situation very closely and is working on the ground to assist the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the state government over the incident. "This is the reality of development in the top-priority constituency of the country. The ministers of the state used to visit this district for regular inspections. Is this incident an accident or result of corruption? This should be told to the people of Varanasi by the state government," the SP chief said.

(With Agency inputs)