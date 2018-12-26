Ayodhya man murders married lover, her sister in fit of rage

LUCKNOW: An Ayodhya-based man was arrested for murdering two sisters on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Bodhipurwa village on Saturday. The accused, Ravi Verma, had an illicit affair with one of the sisters who was married, according to the police.

On the night of the murder, the duo got into a fight over some issue.

In a fit of rage, the man hit the woman which allegedly led to her death. Later, he also murdered the woman's younger sister who threatened to go to the cops.

“We have arrested a man for killing two sisters. The accused had an affair with one of the victims, they got into a fight and the man hit the woman. Later the accused also murdered the other sister,” said Jogendra Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ayodhya.