Balloons with ‘I love Pakistan’ seized in Kanpur, two persons detained

Kanpur: The authorities in Kanpur have detained two people for selling birthday balloons with “I Love Pakistan” imprinted on them.

According to ANI, the balloons were being sold at a shop in the Govind Nagar locality.

Kanpur: Man who bought balloons for daughter's birthday later spots 'I love Pakistan' is written on them. Police begin investigation pic.twitter.com/qrl5CF8jwL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 26, 2017

The arrests were made on Thursday after the authorities conducted a raid in the area and seized packets of balloons with imprints of “I Love Pakistan” and “Habibi”, which means “my love” or “my darling”.

The balloons were being sold from a provision store near the Govind Nagar police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Singh later told PTI.

A case has been registered against two persons for making assertions prejudicial to national-integration under the Indian Penal Code, he added.

Kanpur Superintendent of Police (South) Ashok Verma said that advocate Ajai Pratap Singh, who is associated with the Hindu Yuva Vahini, first noticed the balloons when he had gone to make purchases for his son’s birthday.

He immediately passed on the information to Govind Nagar police which swung into action and detained the retail vendor and supplier whose identities have been established as Sunny and Sameer Vig respectively, Verma said.

After their arrest, the two persons disclosed that the balloons came from ‘Gubbarey Wali Gali’ in Sadar Bazar - the biggest and the oldest wholesale market in Delhi.

A team has been sent there for further investigation.

Inspector General of Police, Kanpur, Alok Singh, meanwhile, appealed to the citizens to immediately share information with the police if they come across any such thing.