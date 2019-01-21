हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sadhna Singh

BJP MLA Sadhna Singh, booked for calling Mayawati 'worse than a eunuch', gets NCW notice

A police case has been filed against Sadhna Singh for her objectionable remarks against Mayawati. 

BJP MLA Sadhna Singh, booked for calling Mayawati &#039;worse than a eunuch&#039;, gets NCW notice

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sent a notice to Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Sadhana Singh, who has been facing intense criticism for making extremely objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.

Singh, who represents Mughalsarai in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, had triggered a row by calling Mayawati "worse than a transgender" and accused her of being an "opportunist" for aligning with once arch rival Samajwadi Party (SP).

Singh made these controversial remarks while addressing a rally on Saturday.

Taking note of the incident, the Commission had said that the remarks were "extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general".

The women's panel also strongly condemned such irresponsible and disparaging views of persons holding responsible positions.

It also asked Singh to provide a satisfactory explanation on the matter but did not specify a date.

The NCW's action comes a day after Singh apologised, saying she did not intend to insult anyone.

However, not impressed with her apology,  a BSP worker filed a police complaint against Singh for making derogatory remarks against his party chief.

