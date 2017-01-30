BJP MLA Suresh Rana stirs controversy, says 'Kairana, Deoband will be under curfew if I win UP polls'
Shamli: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suresh Rana has stoked a huge controversy by saying, if he wins the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad.
Rana, an accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots case, made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Shamli`s Thana Bhawan on Sunday.
Later, he clarified his statements saying, “I meant the goondas, who forced the people to migrate from Kairana and other places, will be forced to leave, if BJP comes to power.”
He had also accused the Samajwadi Party of patronising the 'goondas', who were responsible for mass exodus.
The Allahabad High Court this month sought to know from the Uttar Pradesh government what steps have been taken to ensure the safety and security of Hindus in Kairana, whose alleged exodus following extortion threats and violent attacks by local musclemen, led to a political controversy.
The alleged exodus of Hindus from Kairana made headlines last year when local BJP MP Hukum Singh released a list of more than 300 Hindu families who had reportedly fled the town following repeated extortion threats and violent attacks.
Singh had alleged that the ruling Samajwadi Party was preventing action against anti-social elements responsible for the exodus since they happened to be its supporters.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Exclusive talk with Akshay Kumar over his videos on social media
- Fateh ka Fatwa: Is it the right time to bring reforms in Muslim laws?
- PM Narendra Modi's speech at NCC rally in Delhi - Watch
- Mob attacks police station in West Bengal's Bardhman, several policemen injured
- 'Mann Ki Baat': Highlights of what PM Narendra Modi said in the programme
- IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Virender Sehwag lost for words as Jasprit Bumrah bowls India to thrilling win
- Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive road accident: Report
- India vs England: Virat Kohli hits a breathtaking six, again — VIDEO
- Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to describe MS Dhoni in one word! Here's SRK's brilliant answer
- Aus Open 2017, Men's Singles Final: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal — As it happened...