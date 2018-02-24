BJP MLA Vikram Saini tells his wife to keep producing more children until a law comes into force

Muzaffarnagar: While the country's burgeoning population remains a major concern for the policymakers, a BJP lawmaker wants people to have more children.

Vikram Saini, a BJP legislator from Muzaffarnagar, has urged Hindus to produce more children until a law for population control comes into existence.

Saini, who represents Khatauli constituency in Muzaffarnagar district, made these remarks while addressing a population control campaign program.

"Until a law on population control comes into existence, I have told my wife to keep producing children, even though she told me that two were enough," Saini said.

A video of the BJP MLA urging his Hindu supporter to have more children also surfaced on the social media.

#WATCH Muzaffarnagar: BJP MLA Vikram Saini says, 'jab tak kaanoon nahi banta (on population control) Hindu bhaiyon apko chhoot hai rukna mat.' (23.02.2018) pic.twitter.com/b3TqjNHh3M — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 24, 2018

On the need to adopt a two-child policy, the BJP leader said that only Hindus have accepted the policy, while others have not.

"The law should be equal for everyone. When we had two children, my wife said we did not need a third one, but I said we should have four to five," he added.

Saini is known for making controversial statements.

Earlier in January, he had said that "Hindustan is for Hindus" while asking Muslims to go to Pakistan.

Saini's controversial remarks have come at a time when a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Union government to adopt 'two-child policy' across the country.

The PIL also urged the top court to implement the two-child policy norms throughout the country.

The petition also urged the government to promote family planning and motivate the countrymen to follow the two-child policy.

The petitioner claimed that the current state of increase in population is putting natural resources under immense pressure and is also leading to environmental pollution.

In order to contain its burgeoning population, China had introduced the 'one-child policy' as a part of its family planning policy in the year 1979.

According to reports, the number of births in China fell by 630,000 in 2017, a year after the government repealed its one-child policy.

In India, apart from national level promoting of family planning, the two child norm is effective in certain states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan.

What is the two-child policy

The two-child norm is one of India's target-oriented, family-size control policies, which encourages parents to limit their families to two children and creates disadvantages for couples with more than two children.

Disadvantages include disqualification from panchayat council positions; denial of certain public services and government welfare programs, including maternal and child health programs.

(With ANI inputs)