BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan casts vote in Muzaffarnagar
Muzaffarnagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjeev Balyan casted his vote in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday.
Around 12 per cent voting was recorded on Saturday in first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections till 10 am In volatile western Uttar Pradesh, cities like Bulandshahr recorded 12 per cent voting and Muzaffarnagar 15 per cent.
Aligarh witnessed 10.5 per cent voting, whereas Agra saw 12 per cent.Kasganj recorded 8.67 percent voting, Mathura 12.29 and Shamli 12.33 percent.
The election process will be held in 73 assembly constituencies spread across 15 districts of the state.
The most populous state of the country will today vote for 839 candidates at 26,823 polling stations.Elaborate security arrangements have been made for smooth polling, especially in sensitive areas of Shamli, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura, Bulandshahr and Agra.
In a development signalling major trouble for the BJP with the Uttar Pradesh polls in sight, Balyan on January 29 let slip a controversial statement saying that Samajwadi Party Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav`s days are numbered.
When asked about the recent SP-Congress alliance which had now begun its full fledged campaign in Uttar Pradesh, he further said, "They (alliance) first looted Centre, then Uttar Pradesh and now are trying to loot whatever is left in the state."
