BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won all three MLC seats in Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Bareilly.

While the polling for the first phase of Assembly Elections 2017 was underway in Uttar Pradesh, the results of the Legislative Council have given the BJP a reason to cheer up.

The polling for the same was held on February 03. However, the polls were declared invalid due to an error in the ballot paper. The elections were again held on February 06.

The three seats won by BJP are graduate MLC seats.

Meanwhile, around 30 percent votes were today polled till noon in 73 Assembly constituencies in the first of the seven-phase UP polls being seen as a litmus test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nearly three-year rule.

The outcome of the polls in which the SP and Congress have come together in the state for the first time are expected to be the bellwether for the next Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP is hoping to return to power in the state after 13 years while Mayawati's BSP, which fared the worst the last time around, hopes to stage a comeback.

The polling has so far been peaceful in the 15 districts of western Uttar Pradesh, some of which are sensitive.