BJP slams Akhilesh, says one who couldn't save themselves are talking about nation

Lucknow: In the wake of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav countering the `SCAM` remark by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit back at the former and said that the ones who couldn`t save themselves and their state, should stop talking about saving the nation."It is ironic that they are talking about saving the country.

They were at once making tall claims of development in Uttar Pradesh and are now drawn to the point of forming an alliance with the Congress Party.

Ones who couldn`t save themselves and their state, are now making far-fetched claims of saving the nation," BJP leader Jagdambika Pal told ANI.

Commenting on the BJP being the target in every opposition rally, Pal said that it is a clear indication of the fact that there party is the top contender to win the assembly polls, and the oppositions are feeling threatened of it.

"Now the rest of them have to fight it out amongst themselves to decide who is on number two or number three" he added.Prime Minister Modi on Saturday launched a combined attack on the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati while addressing a rally at Meerut.

He said that Uttar Pradesh will not show any progress unless it is free from corruption, which can be achieved only if the `SCAM` (S-Samajwadi Party, C-Congress Party, A-Akhilesh Yadav, M-Mayawati) is removed from power, adding that UP has the potential to be India`s most prosperous state.Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s "get rid of SCAM" remark, the Akhilesh Yadav said, "A and M in SCAM stand for Amit Shah and Modi.

" "Save the country from Amit Shah and Narendra Modi," while addressing an election rally in AuraiyaUttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase election between February 11 and March 8.

Out of the 403 assembly seats, the Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will field its candidates in rest of the 298 seats.