BJP

BJP to celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 68th birthday on September 17 as 'Sewa Diwas'

BJP will celebrate the day - September 17 - as 'Sewa Diwas' across the country. 

BJP to celebrate PM Narendra Modi&#039;s 68th birthday on September 17 as &#039;Sewa Diwas&#039;

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, three days later on September 17.

The PM is expected to launch several key welfare schemes on the occasion.

PM Modi's party BJP will celebrate the day as 'Sewa Diwas' across the country with the party leaders organising various welfare programmes like cleanliness drives and blood donation camps.

If sources are to be believed, PM Modi will cut his birthday cake with children of a school in Varanasi and will later announce a slew of development schemes worth crores of rupees.

The PM is expected to inaugurate a ring road and lay the foundation stone of two hospitals for women, worth Rs 20 crore each in his Lok Sabha constituency.

The Prime Minister, according to sources, will also lay the foundation stone for a cancer hospital, which is estimated to cost Rs. 600 crores.

The Varanasi district administration is busy making preparations for Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit, during which he will criss-cross the city to initiate the programmes.

An ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, PM is also expected to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and participate in the event to start construction of the temple's corridor.

The Prime Minister will then head to the Banaras Hindu University where he will address a huge gathering.

(With Agency inputs)

