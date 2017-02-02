BJP will end reservation if it forms goverment in UP: Mayawati

Bulandshar: Escalating her attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday alleged that constant interference of the saffron party leaders in matters associated with the Muslim Personal Law Board like the Triple Talaq and Uniform Civil Code is a matter of serious concern.

"The way the BJP is interfering in matters associated with the Muslim Personal Law Board like the Triple Talaq, Uniform Civil Code, is a matter of serious concern," she said while addressing an election rally here.

Accusing the opposition parties of using fake opinion poll surveys to turn things in their favour, the BSP supremo said such parties will be ousted once the election results are declared.

"Opposition parties are trying to turn things in their favour by using fake opinion polls. They will be soon exposed once the polls results are declared," she said.

Mayawati said if the BJP comes to power it will finish the reservations and facilities given to minorities by following the RSS agenda.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also attacked the Congress Party for forming a selfish alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the elections.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh will be done in seven phases - February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.