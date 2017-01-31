BJP's Swati Singh to contest against Mulayam's nephew Anurag Yadav from Sarojni Nagar seat

Lucknow: Setting the stage for a high-profile clash, BJP's Swati Singh will challenge Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's nephew Anurag in Lucknow's Sarojni Nagar constituency during the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Swati Singh is the wife of former state BJP vice president Daya Shankar Singh, who was expelled following his derogatory remarks against BSP chief Mayawati.

Interestingly, Anurag Yadav is the younger brother of Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav.

Anurag's candidature marks the foray of yet another member of the UP's ruling Yadav clan into politics. The Yadav family fielding a family member from the seat could make the fight interesting.

Swati Singh, who is a teacher by profession, shot to fame after she took on the four-time Chief Minister following use of abusive language against her daughter and mother-in-law.

She openly dared Mayawati of coming and harm her teenaged daughter if she had the guts.

Impressed by her connect with the people, especially the women, she was made the state president of the BJP women wing and has now been fielded as the candidate from the important seat.

The BJP has never managed to win the Sarojni Nagar seat even once in the past three decades.