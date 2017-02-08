BJP's Yogi Adityanath accuses Akhilesh Yadav of protecting mining mafias in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Gorakhpur MP and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mahant Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of protecting and patronising mining mafia in the state.

Addressing a press conference in the state capital, the firebrand BJP leader asked the Chief Minister to respond to why he had given a ticket to tainted minister Gayatri Prajapati despite serious charges and scathing observations on him by the courts.

"Illegal mining has been taking place right under the nose of this government in 30 districts of UP; people are forced to buy expensive construction material like sand because of this. Can the Chief Minister explain what action has he taken against such people?" he asked, and added that Akhilesh Yadav will have to answer these questions.

He also slammed the state government for doing nothing to improve law and order in the state and alleged that people have been forced to migrate for employment, for fear of safety.

"The BJP assures the people of the state that once voted to power it will ensure that all criminals are not only behind bars but also that the rule of law is established in UP," the Mahant said.