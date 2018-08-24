हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bijnor

Boat carrying 27 people capsizes in Ganga in Bijnor, rescue operation underway

The rescue operation is still underway and the divers have so far fished out two bodies from the river. 

Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: At least 14 people were rescued after a boat capsized in Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Friday. At least 17 people were in the boat when the mishap took place. 

It is believed that the boat capsized after the water level of the river increased all of a sudden due to which the boat came under the drift. 

The rescue operation is still underway and the divers have so far fished out two bodies from the river. A report said that 13 people who were travelling in the boat are still missing. All the people were residents of Vaibhgalgadh village and were returning after collecting fodder for their cattle.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while taking cognizance of the boat capsize in Bijnore, instructed the Bijnor administration and police officials to initiate immediate relief work on the spot. The District administration is looking for missing villagers with the help of PAC swimmers. 

