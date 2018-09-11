हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Railtrack body found

Body of man found lying on railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh town

Police suspect that the man died after falling from a moving train.

Muzaffarnagar: Body of a man was found near the railway track on Delhi-Saharanpur route near Khatoli railway station here, police said Tuesday. 

The man was identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Jammu, they said.  

Police suspect that the man died after falling from a moving train. 

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding an investigation is underway.

