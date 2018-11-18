हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shamli

Body of youth found hanging from ceiling in UP's Shamli

Manoj Kumar's body was found hanging from the ceiling on Saturday. 

Body of youth found hanging from ceiling in UP&#039;s Shamli
Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: The body of a 25-year-old youth was found hanging from the ceiling of his house at Dyanagar locality in Shamli, with the deceased's family alleging that he was hanged after being killed by his wife and her paramour, police said on Sunday.

Manoj Kumar's body was found hanging from the ceiling on Saturday. 

Based on the family's complaint, a case has been filed against his wife Suman and others who are absconding, a police official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway, he said. 

