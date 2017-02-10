BSP fighting lost battle, SP-Congress pact opportunist: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: Predicting doom for BSP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said Mayawati's party was fighting a "lost battle," and termed SP-Congress alliance as "opportunist".

At the same time, he said BJP would get absolute majority.

"BSP is fighting a lost battle in Uttar Pradesh. Its supremo (Mayawati) is seeking votes on communal basis. She is doing divisive politics. In democracy, votes should not be sought on basis of caste and religion," Singh said at a press conference here.

Terming SP-Congress alliance as "opportunist and demoralised", the Home Minister said, "Both parties are weak. SP accepted itself as weak and that is why it forged an alliance with Congress, against which Mulayam Singh Yadav was always opposed to."

Claiming that people of the state has accepted BJP as a strong alternative, Singh said, "It will get absolute majority in the UP polls."

Attacking the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh for its "failure" on law and order front, he said, "There is no development and good governance here. Law and order is in shambles in UP. There are 13 murders, 11 loots and nine rapes everyday in the state as per NCRB data."

Singh also asked state government to recommend CBI probe into murder of a local businessman Shravan Sahu last month.

"If the state government recommends it, we will order CBI probe. If BJP forms government in UP, we will order CBI probe into the matter," he said.