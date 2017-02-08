BSP, Samajwadi Party nominees' supporters clash in UP's Hathras; one killed, five injured

Hathras: One person was on Wednesday killed and five were injured as supporters of Samajwadi Party and BSP candidates clashed near Manakpur township here.

Supporters of SP candidate and sitting MLA from Sadabad, Devendra Agarwal, allegedly indulged in brick batting and attacked with lathis the vehicle carrying supporters of BSP candidate Ramveer Upadhaya including his son Chiragvir Upadhaya, police said.

They also opened fire in which Pushpendra (30) was killed and five others, including the BSP candidate's son, were hurt. The injured were rushed to a hospital, police said.

Samajwadi Party, Hathras, Dilip Kumar said FIRs were registered based on the complaints filed by the two sides and additional force has been deployed in the area.