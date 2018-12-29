Bulandshahr violence: BJP MLA claims top cop shot himself

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): BJP MLA Devendra Singh Lodhi on Friday stirred a controversy in Bulandshahr violence case stating that inspector Subodh Kumar shot himself in haste after he became hopeless.

Speaking to ANI, Devendra Singh said, "While trying to save himself, the cop became hopeless and fired at himself in haste. He was not targeted by anyone; it was a mob that got aggressive as the police was not filing an FIR."

Subodh Singh died on December 3 after violence occurred in Bulandshahr over the finding of cow carcasses in a village.

The post-mortem revealed that Subodh had six marks of injuries inflicted by stones and also a bullet was stuck inside his skull.

On Thursday police arrested Prashant Natt, a man who allegedly shot inspector Singh. As per police, Natt has confessed to having shot at Singh.