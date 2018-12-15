हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bulandshahr violence

Bulandshahr violence: Man claims his picture was wrongly published in list of absconding people

District Police had on Friday released pictures of 18 accused who are absconding in the case.

Bulandshahr violence: Man claims his picture was wrongly published in list of absconding people
ANI photo

Lucknow: A day after Uttar Pradesh District Police released photographs of 18 accused absconding in Bulandshahr violence case, a man claimed that his picture was mistakenly published in the list. "Police mistook me for someone else and published my picture. I've nothing to do with the incident, I live 40kms away from the place of incident."

Atul Kumar, SP, City said, "It was brought to our notice that a picture was wrongly published. We are investigating the matter, the picture will be retracted."

District Police had on Friday released pictures of 18 accused who are absconding in the case. The Police had also added that it will attach their movable properties.

A mob of around 400 people, including right-wing activists, clashed with the police on December 3 in Siana area of Bulandshahr district, after allegedly discovering cow carcasses thrown in a nearby jungle. The angry mob set fire to dozens of vehicles, stone pelted and fired at police who then retaliated with gunfire.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siana who once investigated Akhlaq lynching case, and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar were killed in the incident.

