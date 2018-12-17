हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bulandshahr violence

Bulandshahr violence: One accused surrenders, prime accused Yogesh Raj still at large

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siana who once investigated Akhlaq lynching case, and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar were killed in the incident.

Bulandshahr violence: One accused surrenders, prime accused Yogesh Raj still at large

Lucknow: An accused, allegedly involved in the Bulandshahr's mob violence, has surrendered on Monday. A total of 17 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that killed a police inspector and a 20-year-old.

This came after the Uttar Pradesh Police released names of 23 accused and photographs of 18 accused who were absconding. The Police had also added that it will attach their movable properties.

Meanwhile, Bulandshahr Police released a still of an accused, seeking any information about the person. The main accused Yogesh Raj is also still at large.

A mob of around 400 people, including right-wing activists, clashed with the police on December 3 in Siana area of Bulandshahr district, after allegedly discovering cow carcasses thrown in a nearby jungle. The angry mob set fire to dozens of vehicles, stone pelted and fired at police who then retaliated with gunfire.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siana who once investigated Akhlaq lynching case, and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar were killed in the incident.

Tags:
Bulandshahr violenceBulandshahr mob violenceUttar Pradesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close