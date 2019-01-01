Bulandshahr Violence: Prime accused, who attacked cop with axe, arrested

LUCKNOW: One of the prime accused in Bulandshahr mob violence incident, that killed UP cop Subodh Kumar Singh and another person, was arrested on Tuesday.

The accused, Kalua, is currently being interrogated for hitting Singh with an axe on the head, reported news agency ANI.

The axe used to kill Singh has been recovered from his possession, added police. He will be produced before a court later in the day.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that he was the person who attacked Inspector Subodh Kumar with an axe. The axe has been recovered from his possession,” said Atul Kumar Srivastava, Additional SP of Bulandshahr.

“Other accused persons will be arrested shortly,” he added.

The accused was arrested from a remote village of Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Tuesday after the police received information about his presence there.

Kalua, who is being interrogated, is accused of hitting Singh with an axe on the head. The police Inspector was later shot by Prashant Nat, who is already in police custody.

Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and 20-year-old Sumit lost their lives during violent protests against suspected cattle slaughter in December 2018. The two deaths resulted in a massive uproar.

On December 28, another accused who allegedly shot Singh dead was arrested. So far, the total number of accused held in this case is 30.