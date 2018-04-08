हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Caught on camera: UP cop shower notes on dancers during event in Unnao

A video of a cop showering notes on women dancers at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao has surfaced on the web. The police personnel was deployed for security at the local fair event. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Apr 08, 2018, 13:24 PM IST
ANI photo

Lucknow: A video of a cop showering notes on women dancers at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao has surfaced on the web. The police personnel was deployed for security at the local fair event. 

The incident took place on Saturday night. The cop has now been suspended.

In the video, a bespectacled policeman, armed with a rifled, is seen throwing notes on dancers at the event. Many more men are also seen showering notes on the lady dancers.

Watch the video:

In 2015, two constables were caught on camera throwing money at a dancer at wedding after-party event in Gujarat's Vadodara. The same year, police personnel were caught showering money on dancers in Varanasi. 

With ANI Inputs

