CBI arrests woman who allegedly lured Unnao rape survivor to BJP MLA's residence

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI arrested another person in connection with the Unnao gang-rape case.

Shashi Singh, the woman who allegedly took the victim to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day of crime, was held by the central probe agency on Saturday evening.

Earlier today, the court sent BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the alleged accused in Unnao gang-rape case, to seven-day police custody on Saturday.

“We support fair investigation. He has been sent to 7-day CBI custody,” said Sengar's lawyer.

In a complaint to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the victim's mother alleged that the Shashi stood guard outside the room where Sengar's raped her daughter.

Meanwhile, Unnao rape victim was taken to Lohia hospital in Lucknow for medical and legal examination.

After 17 hours of interrogation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the BJP legislator on Friday night for alleged rape of a minor. The action came barely hours the Allahabad High Court ordered the probe agency to arrest Sengar, stating that he was influencing the "law-and-order machinery".

"The disturbing feature of the case is that the law and order machinery and the government officials were directly in league and under the influence of Kuldeep Singh," a bench of Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale and Justice Sunit Kumar said.

"The prosecutrix and her family members have been running from post to pillar but her complaint was not registered, despite approaching the chief minister. The influence of the accused is such that the circle officer also declined to lodge the report on the complaint duly forwarded by the office of the chief minister," it said.

After a massive public outrage over the inaction of the UP police, the case was handed over to the CBI on April 12.

Three FIRs have been file dby the Uttar Pradesh Police in the case. The first FIR pertains to the alleged rape of the girl in which Sengar and Shashi Singh have been named as accused.

The second pertains to rioting, in which four locals have been booked, and the alleged killing of the victim's father in judicial custody. Since the murder charge was added later by the state police, it does not reflect in the CBI FIR.

The third case pertains to the allegations against the victim's father, who was arrested by the police under the Arms Act and put in jail, where he died. According to the post-mortem examination report, he had suffered serious injuries.

Nearly a year ago, on June 4, 2017, the victim – a minor at the time – visited the MLA's residence with a relative seeking a job, where she was allegedly raped by Sengar and others. Despite several attempts, the victim failed to register a case.

The case came into limelight after the victim and her family tried to set themselves ablaze in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house last week. The very next day, the victim's father, who was held by police, died in the jail with post-mortem suggesting serious injuries on his body.

Later, UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured of strict action on criminals, no matter how influential they are.

With agency inputs