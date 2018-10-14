हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Om Prakash Rajbhar

Clear stand on reservation or lose votes in 2019 polls: OP Rajbhar warns BJP

OP Rajbhar heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in UP.

LUCKNOW: Om Prakash Rajbhar, a senior minister in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has warned that the saffron party will pay dearly in the upcoming polls if fails to clear its policy on reservations for backwards. 

Rajbhar, who has attacked the ruling BJP at past several occasions, also warned that if the saffron party fails to clear its stand regarding 27 percent reservation for backwards and most backwards, it will lose the votes from the community in the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha polls

“Either decide on the 27 percent reservation for backwards or be prepared to lose our votes in the 2019 polls,'' Rajbhar said.

Further attacking the ruling party, Rajbhar said that ''the poor will take your (BJP) money, eat chicken but will not vote for you if you don't do anything for the community,

''Garib tumhara (BJP) note bhi lega, murga bhi khaayega par tumhe vote nahi dega agar tune kaam nahi kiya toh. Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Kairana aur Noorpur ka result yaad karlena,'' the Minister said.

Rajbhar made these remarks in Ballia on Saturday.

He had earlier warned that the saffron party will pay dearly in the upcoming polls if the Opposition parties unite.

Rajbhar heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and is a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath.

Rajbhar had said that the saffron party will have to face a tough time to win elections if a Grand Alliance of non-BJP parties actually comes into existence.

The minister also regretted that his party's alliance with the BJP has not been fruitful as he has not gained anything from the alliance. 

Rajbhar claimed that he had made several requests for an office for party activities but got nothing.

The Uttar Pradesh minister, in a veiled attack on the state government, had said last month that renaming Mughalsarai Railway station as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction would not help spur development or ensure that trains run as per schedule. 

Earlier in June this year, Rajbhar had made headlines for taking up a spade and repairing a 'pitiable' road outside his house in a Varanasi village himself.

Rajbhar did this in his Fatehpur Khonda village of Varanasi where he lives.

According to reports, the road outside his residence was in a bad shape for years and the minister had made several requests to the concerned department of the state government to get it repaired, but to no avail.

