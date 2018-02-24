CM Yogi Adityanath visits Mathura to join Barsana's Holi celebrations

MATHURA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Krishna Janmabhoomi on Saturday and spent about 30 minutes in the sanctum sanctorum.

Adityanath, who was accompanied by Power Minister Shrikant Sharma, said he was in Mathura to participate in the `Latthmaar Holi` of Barsana, which, he averred, was his contribution to making the festival reach global audiences.

"In the past, we organised a Diwali at Ayodhya and now there is Holi in Braj area. There would be many more events in the state to popularise such festivals and to boost the tourism sector further," he added.

When asked by reporters on whether such events will also be held on Eid, he said he was a Hindu.

"I am a Hindu, every religious person has the right to celebrate his beliefs and traditions," the Chief Minister said.

"In the last 11 months of our being in power, we have never stopped anyone from celebrating Christmas. In future, a similar event will be organised as `Ram Mela` in Chitrakoot. Elaborate arrangements have been made by the state government for the event."

Over 6,000 litres of colour would be used in the festivities `Rasotsava-2018` which will be accompanied by a shower of flower petals and followed with a dance performance by actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini and a rendition of songs by Bollywood singer Kailash Kher.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also attend the Holi festivities.

Adityanath will be welcomed by 101 `dhol-nagadas` (drums) when he arrives at the event.