Colonel Nizamuddin – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's close aide – to be laid to rest today, PM Narendra Modi pays tribute

Azamgarh: Nizamuddin, a close associate of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and a prominent member of his 'Azad Hind Fauj' during the freedom struggle, will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Colonel Nizamuddin alias Saifuddin passed away on Monday morning at the age of 116.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to the departed soul and recalled his meeting with Colonel Nizamuddin in 2014.

Tributes to Subhas Babu's close associate, Colonel Nizamuddin. I recall my meeting with him. His demise is saddening. pic.twitter.com/9MxaIJuaAF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2017

PM Modi had honoured Nizamuddin by touching his feet in Varanasi then.

His funeral will be held in Dhakwa village in Mubarakpur area in Azamgarh where he died after a prolonged illness.

He served as a driver-cum-guard of Bose after the INA was formed. He accompanied Bose when he went to meet Hitler to seek help to secure freedom for India.

He also accompanied Bose during his trips to Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

He is survived by his 107-year-old wife Ajbunisa, daughter Habibunnisa (85) and sons Akhtar Ali (72), Anwar Ali (65) and Sheikh Akram (55).

Last year, Nizamuddin hogged the limelight when he opened a bank account at an age of 116 years.