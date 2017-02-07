Colonel Nizamuddin – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's close aide – to be laid to rest today, PM Narendra Modi pays tribute
Azamgarh: Nizamuddin, a close associate of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and a prominent member of his 'Azad Hind Fauj' during the freedom struggle, will be laid to rest on Tuesday.
Colonel Nizamuddin alias Saifuddin passed away on Monday morning at the age of 116.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to the departed soul and recalled his meeting with Colonel Nizamuddin in 2014.
Tributes to Subhas Babu's close associate, Colonel Nizamuddin. I recall my meeting with him. His demise is saddening. pic.twitter.com/9MxaIJuaAF
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2017
PM Modi had honoured Nizamuddin by touching his feet in Varanasi then.
His funeral will be held in Dhakwa village in Mubarakpur area in Azamgarh where he died after a prolonged illness.
He served as a driver-cum-guard of Bose after the INA was formed. He accompanied Bose when he went to meet Hitler to seek help to secure freedom for India.
He also accompanied Bose during his trips to Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.
He is survived by his 107-year-old wife Ajbunisa, daughter Habibunnisa (85) and sons Akhtar Ali (72), Anwar Ali (65) and Sheikh Akram (55).
Last year, Nizamuddin hogged the limelight when he opened a bank account at an age of 116 years.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- Pune Infosys girl murder: These were Rasila Raju's last words before she abruptly ended phone call
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah
Top Videos
-
DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
-
Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
-
UP polls: Mulayam Singh does U-turn, to campaign for SP-Congress alliance
-
Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad