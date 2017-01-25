Congress' new mantra to counter BJP in UP – 'Outside Narendrar Modi vs local boys'

New Delhi: After sealing an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, the Congress party has now coined a new slogan to counter the rising might of Narendra Modi-powered BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

The grand old party's new slogan "Apne ladkey, baahri Modi" (''Outsider Modi vs local boys'”) projects SP national president and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi as a package deal against the PM, who represents Varanasi in Parliament.

According to News18.com, the Congress party has invited suggestion on the catchphrase from Akhilesh Yadav days after the two sides singed a seat-sharing deal in UP.

The slogan has been coined assuming that as an alliance the two parties stand a good chance of accruing the support of the Muslims, who constitute a formidable 18 percent of the population and have traditionally voted for either the Congress or the Samajwadi Party.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress No 2, is expected to address some rallies with Akhilesh Yadav, though the grand old party has not yet confirmed if Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi will campaign alongside the Chief Minister's wife Dimple Yadav.

In his party's election manifesto, Akhilesh Yadav has pledged free pressure cookers to poor women to ease their kitchen routines, more laptops, and "smartphones for all."

In the General Election, with PM Modi as its centre, the BJP won 71 of the state's 80 parliamentary seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's party was impoverished with just five.